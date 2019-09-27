Chicago Farmer and Althea Grace will be in concert 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Illinois. Tickets cost $15, available at www.eventbrite.com. A potluck begins at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m.The product of a small-town farming community, Cody Diekhoff logged plenty of highway and stage time under the name Chicago Farmer before settling in the city in 2003. Profoundly inspired by fellow Midwesterner John Prine, he’s a working-class folk musician to his core. Althea Grace is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the Chicago area. Her music can best be described as organic pop, with heavy influences of blues and soul, featuring her powerful, soulful voice and guitar skills to match.
