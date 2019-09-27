Chicago will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. The band’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Tickets range from $29.50 to $126, and are available at www.ticketmaster.com at the Adler box office.

