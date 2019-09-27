Chicago will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. The band’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Tickets range from $29.50 to $126, and are available at www.ticketmaster.com at the Adler box office.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Adler Theater, Davenport. $26.50 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.