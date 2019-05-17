One night after exploding for 21 runs, the River Bandits' offense went silent against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.
Quad-Cities scratched out just five hits in an 8-0 loss to Peoria.
New Bandit Jose Bravo kept the game scoreless for five innings, scattering five hits over that span. Then the Bandits went to the bullpen and the Chiefs took advantage.
Jose Rivera, making his Class A debut, gave up five runs in just one third of an inning before giving way to Riley Cabral, who also couldn't stop the bleeding.
By the time the sixth inning was done, the Bandits trailed 8-0.
Friday's pitching tandem of Bravo and Rivera both joined the River Bandits on Thursday from extended spring training.
Bravo had pitched at the Triple-A, Double-A and high-A level already this season, combining fora 2-1 record and 3.21 ERA before joining Quad-Cities.
Rivera joined Bravo in splitting the 2018 season between the Gulf Coast League and short-season Tri-City.
The pair fill roster spots that opened when pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez and infielder Enmanuel Valdez were promoted to high-A Fayetteville.
Rodriguez opened the year at 3-1 with a 1.16 ERA in six starts for Quad-Cities while Valdez hit .275 with three home runs and a team-leading 20 RBIs, including a .324 average over his final 10 games with the River Bandits.
The River Bandits also got additional outfield help before the game as Ramiro Rodriguez joined Q-C from extended spring training and Alex McKenna was activated from the seven-day injured list.
The take the place of infielder Scott Schreiber, who was promoted to Fayetteville, and left-hander Jonathan Bermudez, who was sent to extended spring training.
Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 5, 11 innings: The LumberKings wasted 5 2/3 shutout innings from starter Alberto Guerrero and fell to Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Jerar Encarnacion hit his seventh homer of the season to stake Clinton to a 3-0 lead that stood until the eighth inning.
An error and a walk left two men on base and Jared Atkins brought them home with a game-tying three-run home run for Cedar Rapids.
Clinton brought home the runner that started on second in both extra innings, but stranded runners in scoring position each time, which was their undoing after Cedar Rapids plated two in the 11th.
