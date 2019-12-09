9. Children’s Holiday Party

A children’s holiday party will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. The 43rd annual party will include music, treats, crafts, face painting, books, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. All children (accompanied by an adult) are welcome. Call 309-732-2999 for more information. Among the supporters are the Rock Island Kiwanis Club and Royal Neighbors of America.