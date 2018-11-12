Country artist Chris Janson, known for hits such as "Drunk Girl" and "Fix A Drink," will be performing this week at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $30, $40, $45, $50, $60, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, $30-60

