Chris Janson

Chris Janson will be performing at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Saturday. 

If you're a fan of songs currently frequenting country radio such as "Drunk Girl" and "Fix A Drink," then you may want to see the artist behind those tunes, Chris Janson, perform this weekend at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $30, $40, $45, $50, $60, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments