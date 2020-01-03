Chrislyn Carr, Rock Island

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The point guard scored 991 points in her first two high school seasons at Davenport West before transferring to Rock Island. She tallied 1,100 points in two years with the Rocks, helping them win a pair of Big Six titles and reaching the Class 4A sectional final (Sweet 16).

In her senior year, Carr averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the Rocks. She was first team all-Metro, first team all-state by the Associated Press and second team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Carr, in her sophomore season at Texas Tech, was voted the Big 12 Conference's freshman of the year last winter. She averaged a team-high 17.9 points and nearly 4 assists per game. This year, Carr is recording 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per contest for the undefeated Lady Raiders.

