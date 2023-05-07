Christa Nicklaus received the Reader’s Choice honor this year, garnering the most votes for the 2023 Heart of Healthcare. The person who nominated her said, “Christa has been a nurse with Genesis for 25 years. Christa is compassionate and caring, always putting her patients first. Christa always ensures that her patients are comfortable, and their needs do not go unmet. She takes an interest in her patients, making sure their concerns are heard and that they feel valued.” Nicklaus stated that this honor was very unexpected. She said, “There's so many other people that are deserving. I’m very happy. It was a pleasant surprise, and I'm grateful, but we work as a team.”

Nicklaus grew up in Mount Joy and obtained her nursing degree from Marycrest in Davenport, Iowa. She initially quit nursing school when she got married. She was a stay-at-home mother to three children. After her youngest child was born, she decided to go back and finish the nursing degree and take her state boards. She recalls the nurse that helped her deliver her youngest son, “She was so phenomenal, and I just thought how wonderful she was. Her name was Christina.” That nurse inspired Nicklaus to pick back up where she left off. She took the state boards on her 40th birthday and became a nurse. She started working as a nurse in the Cardiac Intervention Unit (CIU), and now, 25 years later, that’s where she is still working to this day.

She talked about how she always wanted to be a nurse and to help people. As a child, some of her favorite books had nurses as the main characters. She loved reading stories about nurses. One of the philosophies she goes by in her job is “I always treat the patient as if they were my grandma or my mom. What would I want for them?” She also appreciates the family’s input for the patient as they know best what is going on with their family member. Nicklaus explained how the patient is also considered a part of the team. “The patient has to have their input too. They are a team member. They are the ones that we're all there for. So, we have to listen to them and what they have to say because they are part of the team.”

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, she stated, “Helping and caring for my patient. Somebody once said that ‘People don't care how much you know until they know that you care.’ And I just care for people and love helping people. Mr. Rogers always said, ‘Look for the people who are the helpers.’ And that's what I want to be. One time someone asked me to give my opinion on something, and I said ‘Well, you know, I'm not a charge nurse or a nurse manager. I'm just a bedside nurse.’ And when I die, if they think ‘She was a good bedside nurse,’ that would be OK with me. Nurses are caring people, but we don't have a monopoly on it because our physicians truly care, the MRI techs, the housekeepers, and the maintenance men; everybody together is there for the patient, and it's not just the nurse.” She expressed the wish that they would have days to celebrate each of these careers that help take care of everyone within the hospital because it is all of these people, in a combined effort, that make the difference and help to care for the patients.

Nicklaus talked about how the physicians and nurses are really all a team, and she couldn’t do her job without everyone else on the team. She also stated, “The nurses that are coming up, they have a lot of challenges right now in healthcare, and we're so thankful for the young ones that are still coming up and wanting to be in nursing and will be able to take over for us.”

Nicklaus views her job as a learning experience as well. She states, “I learn every day from the people I work with, the doctors and the nurse practitioners, all of them. But even my patients. Sometimes I learn about what they're doing for their health care, but sometimes everything, like everyday things. You learn, and I'm also old now. I'm in that new stage in life. I have all these years of living experience. I don't want to say I'm an antique, but those years of experience help you relate to people as well.”