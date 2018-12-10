Just in time for your holiday shopping, the German American Heritage Center and Museum is hosting its second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair, which will feature over a dozen local vendors selling gifts, stocking stuffers and more on Saturday at the center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit gahc.org.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, German American Heritage Center and Museum. Free

