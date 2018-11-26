Still need to do some Christmas shopping? Check out the inaugural “Christkindlmarkt,” billed as a traditional German Christmas market offering food, activities and plenty of gifts to peruse. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. In addition, the German American Heritage Center is hosting it second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair, featuring more than a dozen vendors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit www.gahc.org.

