Finally, we salute those who inspired us during the past month: the robot-building high school students who designed entries for Festival of Trees, Maria and Tim Baldwin who opened their home as a fundraiser for a Port Byron church, Terri Seibel, who herds reindeer ornaments in Camanche, Iowa, and Derrick Anderson who has decorated his Bettendorf front lawn with plastic milk jugs that glow red at in the dark. Also thanks to the family of Doug and Stacie Chambers who invited us into their home on Davenport's Tremont Avenue.
Breaking
10. Christmas decorating.
Most Popular
-
Quad-City anesthesiologist arrested on sex abuse charges
-
Bettendorf man sentenced to prison in 2017 shooting death of Brady Tumlinson
-
Bettendorf builder brings cheer to those in need by handing out cash
-
Two charged with trafficking in crack cocaine
-
Wish granted: Jeff's Car Corner surprises a working mom with a van
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.