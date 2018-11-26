All-things Christmas, from festive cocktails to shopping to Santa meet-and-greets, will take over LeClaire, Iowa, from Dec. 7-9. The weekend kicks off with a Christmas-themed First Friday on Dec. 7, during which the town’s shops and eateries will stay open later and offer specials. More Christmas happenings are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, including visits from several favorite Christmas characters and a screening of “Elf” at the Mississippi River Distilling Company at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as well as the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the 5K costs $40 and is available at getmeregistered.com. For more info, refer to visitleclaire.com.
