Kids stand in line with their parents to see Santa inside the old fire station, Friday, December 5, 2014, during the annual Christmas Walk in the East Village of Davenport.

 John Schultz

Get into the festive spirit with Christmas in the Village, which is set to take over the Village of East Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Festivities include visits with Santa, trolley rides, live music, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo and more inside businesses in the Village and outside along 11th Street. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.villageofeastdavenport.com/Christmas_Walk.php.

