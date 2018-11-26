Christmas in the Village, a tradition for over 40 years, is back and will bring plenty of holiday fun to the Village of East Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Festivities include visits with Santa, trolley rides, live music, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo and more inside businesses in the Village and outside along 11th Street. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.villageofeastdavenport.com/Christmas_Walk.php.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Davenport police make arrest in rolling gun battle
-
Davenport employees seek damages from city after boss secretly recorded them naked
-
Probationer and woman awaiting sentencing arrested in methamphetamine investigation
-
Huskers' Martinez has Hawkeyes' attention
-
Davenport man charged with insurance fraud
promotion
Our Centennial Celebration of Leonard Bernstein will explore the nature of love with Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz in Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium), Principal Clarinetist Daniel Won will make his QCSO solo debut with the energetic and syncopated Clarinet Sonata, and beloved selections f…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.