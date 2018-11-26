East Village Christmas Walk
Pedestrians crowd 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport during the annual Christmas Walk in this file photo.

Christmas in the Village, a tradition for over 40 years, is back and will bring plenty of holiday fun to the Village of East Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Festivities include visits with Santa, trolley rides, live music, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo and more inside businesses in the Village and outside along 11th Street. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.villageofeastdavenport.com/Christmas_Walk.php.

