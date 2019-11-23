You are the owner of this article.
“Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular”
"Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular"

The sounds of “Christmas Wonderland” will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, as part of “Broadway at the Adler” at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Among the features are glittering costumes, a dazzling cast and the highest-kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole. Songs will include; “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Holy Night” and more. Tickets are $40.50, $50.50 and $63, available at www.ticketmaster.com.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $40.50 up.

 

