Church to host bluegrass concert

Grace Community Church of the Nazarene will be the site of a Bluegrass Gospel Concert starting 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Grace Community Church, 507 1st St., Colona. Featured performers will be Bluegrass Express. There is no charge for this event and the public is invited to attend. A free will offering will be collected.

Bluegrass Express was formed in 1980 by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Underwood and has performed extensively ever since, from Michigan to Mississippi and all points in between. A live performance is certain to delight audiences of all ages. Collectively, they have over a dozen studio recordings to their credit. The recent all gospel recording project “Answer to my Prayer” received critical acclaim throughout bluegrass and gospel circles and beyond.