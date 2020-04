Honors/stats: IBCA special mention all-state and first team all-Western Big 6 selection averaged 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to help the Maroons finish 20-13.

Quick hit: Headed to Illinois Central College in the fall, McNamee finished career with 827 points and 652 rebounds. Her 390 rebounds this season was second all-time in Moline history.