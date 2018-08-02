As they consider changing the structure of the city’s civil rights commission, several Davenport aldermen and the mayor say they are using the concerns of those who fiercely oppose the idea to draft a new plan.
“We want to do the right thing. That’s the bottom line,” Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, said Thursday during a meeting with the editorial board of the Quad-City Times. “We want to do the right thing and the right thing for Davenport.”
At issue is a proposal to change the responsibilities of a seven-member panel of residents who oversee a city office that handles civil rights complaints brought by Davenport residents. The first draft of the ordinance, which would have put the administrative oversight of the office’s staff and budget under the control of three aldermen, has angered several stakeholders, including the commission and its director.
Concerned residents filled the City Hall chamber Wednesday night for an initial public hearing on the issue. Several gave impassioned pleas to discard the proposal. Others yelled at council members or stormed out of the chamber.
Now, several city officials say they’ve taken those comments and gone back to the drawing board. Tompkins encouraged residents to “keep giving us feedback” as the process continues over the coming weeks.
Among the ideas presented to the editorial board Thursday was the removal of a provision that would have appointed three aldermen to manage the employees of the office. Mayor Frank Klipsch identified that as one of the chief concerns council members shared with residents, saying a governing board of aldermen is "probably not a good idea."
"That's not going to happen," said Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward.
The plans considered by city officials Thursday remain in the works, but still envision the two separate boards — one to investigate claims and another to administer the staff and the budget of the civil rights office. Other ideas included adding more civil rights protections to the list of those the city currently observes.
Meanwhile, opponents have questioned the legality of the early drafts brought forward by city officials, questioning whether they comply with Iowa law. They have also raised concerns over how the commission would remain independent should its makeup be changed.
As the council continues to examine the idea of changing the commission, the mayor called the process of the making policy a complicated one.
“You know, it’s like making sausage,” he said. “I mean, this is not an easy process if you do it right. And by opening this up, as much as some of it was difficult, we got a lot of people’s opinions and we heard 'em.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.