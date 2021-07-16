February 18, 2021

Clarence Washington, 30, was shot by Officer Nate Missimer in an exchange of gunfire after officers cornered Washington in a Walgreens parking lot. Washington was a suspect in a robbery earlier in the day.

Police said Washington fired first, and First Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine announced in a press release March that Missimer's use of force was justified. The press release also said the Scott County Attorney’s Office will file a charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Washington, but no charges have yet been filed. He is currently facing unrelated federal charges and likely won't be charged for this incident until those charges are resolved.