Clarification on Iowa golf course restrictions

In a story published in Monday's Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, it was reported that golf courses in the Iowa Quad-Cities were being limited to in-state golfers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is not the case.

The Scott County Conservation Board that oversees Glynns Creek Golf Course in Scott County Park made that decision for its course only. Other golf courses in Scott County remain open to anyone, with some restrictions. It is a good idea to call each course to check on any restrictions in place.