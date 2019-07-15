In last week's story about Sen. Kamala Harris campaigning in Davenport, we indicated that the AARP-Des Moines Register forum this coming Tuesday at The Ballroom at Holiday Inn and Suites begins at 3:30 p.m. The forum begins at 2 p.m., but Harris' portion begins at 3:30 p.m. There are three presidential candidates speaking before Harris. 

