You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
7. Clark Beckham at Bishop Hill
0 comments

7. Clark Beckham at Bishop Hill

Clark Beckham will perform 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $10-$20. Beckham, a swinger-songwriter from Tennessee, appeared oin “American Idol.”

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Bishop Hill Creative Commons, Bishop Hill, Ill. $10-20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News