7. Clark Beckham at Bishop Hill

Clark Beckham will perform 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $10-$20. Beckham, a swinger-songwriter from Tennessee, appeared oin “American Idol.”
6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Bishop Hill Creative Commons, Bishop Hill, Ill. $10-20.
