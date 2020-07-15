Clash of Legends tale of the tape

MICHAEL NUNN
Age: 57
Nickname: Second to (Nunn)
Last bout: Jan. 23, 2002
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Record: 58-4 boxing
Titles: IBF middleweight champion 1988-91, WBA super middleweight champion 1992-94
Notable: 168-8 record as amateur, alternate on 1984 U.S. Olympic team
PAT MILETICH
Age: 52
Nickname: Croatian Sensation
Last bout : Dec. 11, 2008
Height: 5-10
Weight : 190
Record: 29-7-2 MMA, 1-0 boxing
Titles: UFC welterweight champion 1998-2001
Notable: Black belt in Shuri-ryu karate, third degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!