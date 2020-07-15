Clash of Legends tale of the tape
Clash of Legends tale of the tape

MICHAEL NUNN

Age: 57

Nickname: Second to (Nunn)

Last bout: Jan. 23, 2002

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190 

Record: 58-4 boxing

Titles: IBF middleweight champion 1988-91, WBA super middleweight champion 1992-94

Notable: 168-8 record as amateur, alternate on 1984 U.S. Olympic team

PAT MILETICH

Age: 52

Nickname: Croatian Sensation

Last bout : Dec. 11, 2008

Height: 5-10

Weight : 190

Record: 29-7-2 MMA, 1-0 boxing

Titles: UFC welterweight champion 1998-2001

Notable: Black belt in Shuri-ryu karate, third degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

