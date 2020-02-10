6. Clay for kids

A “clay for kids” workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, are available at sales.figgeartmuseum.org. Kids age 5-17 can explore basic hand-building techniques in this class offered the second Tuesday of each month through May. Registration is required.