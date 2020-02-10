6. Clay for kids

A “clay for kids” workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, are available at sales.figgeartmuseum.org. Kids age 5-17 can explore basic hand-building techniques in this class offered the second Tuesday of each month through May. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. $20.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today