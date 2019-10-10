Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: CCA throttled Clinton 43-0. Assumption slipped past Central DeWitt in overtime 17-14.
Last meeting: CCA 17, Assumption 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Assumption tries to keep pace with North Scott atop the Class 3A District 5 standings while CCA, already with one district loss, needs a win to remain in the playoff chase. Both teams have thrived on takeaways. Assumption has 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries while CCA has nine picks and nine fumble recoveries. The Knights had just more than 100 yards of offense in last week's road win. CCA lost to Mount Pleasant in Week 1 and Iowa City Liberty two weeks ago. Ryan Navara has passed for 834 yards and nine scores. T.J. Bollers, a high-major defensive end/linebacker recruit, has caught 11 passes for 227 yards and two TDs.
