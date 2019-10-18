Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last week: Clear Creek Amana was held in check in a 27-14 loss to Assumption. North Scott flew past Clinton 45-0.

Last meeting: North Scott 45, CCA 7 (2018)

Overview: Ranked fifth in Class 3A, the Lancers have collected two shutouts this season and yielded just one touchdown in the last eight quarters. North Scott will recognize its 20 seniors before the game. CCA needs a win this week and next week at home against Central DeWitt to have any shot at the postseason. North Scott entered the week ninth in RPI and CCA 31st. The Clippers have given up about 32.5 points in their three losses compared to just 6.8 in their four wins. Ryan Navara has passed for 967 yards and 10 TDs.

