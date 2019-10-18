Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Clear Creek Amana was held in check in a 27-14 loss to Assumption. North Scott flew past Clinton 45-0.
Last meeting: North Scott 45, CCA 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Ranked fifth in Class 3A, the Lancers have collected two shutouts this season and yielded just one touchdown in the last eight quarters. North Scott will recognize its 20 seniors before the game. CCA needs a win this week and next week at home against Central DeWitt to have any shot at the postseason. North Scott entered the week ninth in RPI and CCA 31st. The Clippers have given up about 32.5 points in their three losses compared to just 6.8 in their four wins. Ryan Navara has passed for 967 yards and 10 TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.