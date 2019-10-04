Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Tiffin

Last week: Clinton lost at Davenport Assumption 55-7. CCA gave up two second-half touchdowns in a 28-21 defeat to Iowa City Liberty.

Last meeting: CCA 28, Clinton 0 (2018)

Radio: KROS 1340 AM

Overview: The River Kings had three turnovers and mustered only 20 rushing yards a week ago. Treveon Bailey had five receptions for 64 yards and a score. Aside from the 26 points it scored at Burlington three weeks ago, Clinton has only two touchdowns on the season. CCA signal caller Ryan Navara has passed for 632 yards and eight scores. The Clippers feature a high-major recruit in end/linebacker T.J. Bollers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior has 169 receiving yards and three sacks on defense.

