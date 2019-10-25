Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Liberty High School, North Liberty
Last week: Clinton was blitzed by Central DeWitt 52-14. Liberty held off Assumption 14-7.
Last meeting: Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 21 (2018)
Overview: Clinton tries to avoid a winless season for the first time in more than 35 years. It won't be easy as Liberty is playing for a playoff berth. The Lightning came into the week 16th in the 3A RPI and likely would secure a spot with a win. Clinton will have to be prepared for a ground-and-pound attack. Liberty is among the top 10 in 3A in rushing attempts and yards. Ulysses Patterson and Noah Howard have teamed for 17 tackles for loss to lead Clinton's defense.
