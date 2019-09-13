Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium
Last week: Clinton dropped a 19-7 contest on the road to Davenport West. Burlington lost at Keokuk 47-20.
Last meeting: Clinton 27, Burlington 14 (2018)
Overview: This will be Clinton's first trip to Burlington since conference football disbanded following the 2013 season. The River Kings have generated only one touchdown (that in the final minute a week ago) in two games. They were penalized 19 times last Thursday. Burlington has given up 47 points in each of the first two weeks. QB Brock Dengler has thrown for 301 yards and five touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.