Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium

Last week: Clinton dropped a 19-7 contest on the road to Davenport West. Burlington lost at Keokuk 47-20. 

Last meeting: Clinton 27, Burlington 14 (2018)

Overview: This will be Clinton's first trip to Burlington since conference football disbanded following the 2013 season. The River Kings have generated only one touchdown (that in the final minute a week ago) in two games. They were penalized 19 times last Thursday. Burlington has given up 47 points in each of the first two weeks. QB Brock Dengler has thrown for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

