3 Midwest states demand more power over river after floods

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, center, participate in a news conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The news conference took place after the governors of the flood-ravaged Midwestern states met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials who are facing criticism for the management of the recent floods. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County Wednesday, which means county residents affected by flooding may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance from the state to cover losses, according to a press release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.

Certain qualifications must be met for each household. They must be in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. Up to $5,000 is available per household, provided the income is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines..

The grants can be used to cover home or car repairs, food and clothing replacement and the expense of temporary housing; receipts are required to seek reimbursement.

Applications will be accepted until June 14, or until all funding provided for the program has been expended.

Reporter

Quad-City Times education reporter.

