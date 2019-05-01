Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County Wednesday, which means county residents affected by flooding may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance from the state to cover losses, according to a press release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.
Certain qualifications must be met for each household. They must be in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. Up to $5,000 is available per household, provided the income is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines..
The grants can be used to cover home or car repairs, food and clothing replacement and the expense of temporary housing; receipts are required to seek reimbursement.
Applications will be accepted until June 14, or until all funding provided for the program has been expended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.