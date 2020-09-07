Clinton fire causes $35,000 in damages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fire caused about $35,000 in damages to an apartment building in Clinton, Iowa, Monday afternoon, according to Clinton Fire Department officials.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 100 N. Fourth St., Clinton, at about 4:40 p.m. The building at that location is described as a mixed-use commercial building with five occupied apartments, according to information from the Clinton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building. Fire crews had the blaze out within an hour of arrival. Crews rescued one cat from the building.

The fire is still under investigation.

Clinton firefighters were assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Public Works and Alliant Energy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0