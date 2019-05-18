It came down to the final match, but Clinton's Lacy Pickney and Kallyn Keefer topped Dubuque Hempstead's No. 3 doubles pairing of Megan Sleep and Olivia Dryer 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the team state tournament.
"We qualified two doubles teams for individual state, (but) to get to take the whole team is such an honor," said Clinton coach Cindy Rasche.
Clinton also got wins from Abby Struble at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-2), Mackenzie Lange at No. 3 singles (6-4, 7-6 (9)), Pickney at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-2) and Lange and Kylie Housenga at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-4) in its 5-4 victory over Hempstead in the regional final.
Earlier in the day, Clinton needed only six matches to dispatch Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-1 in the regional semifinals.
Hempstead reached the finals by beating Davenport West 5-1.
Boys tennis
Bettendorf falls in quarterfinals: The Bulldogs cruised to a substate title by then fell in the state quarterfinals Friday.
Bettendorf swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-0 in its opener, but Iowa City West then swept the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
Iowa City West also didn't lose a match in topping Dubuque Senior in its opener.
Baseball
Ryan sparks E-P to regional crown: Jacob Ryan provided the spark with his arm and his bat to lift the Erie-Prophetstown baseball team to its first regional championship in five years.
In addition to handcuffing third-seeded Winnebago on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in Saturday's Class 2A Pecatonica Regional final, Ryan drove in the game's lone run as the Panthers prevailed 1-0 to advance to Wednesday's Byron Sectional semifinals.
After E-P's Josh Hammer (2-for-2) singled in the bottom of the third inning, he moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by 'Bago hurler Jason Buhl, and that set the stage for Ryan, who singled in Hammer to put the 17-9 Panthers on top.
Erie-Prophetstown was held to four hits by Buhl, who shined with an 11-strikeout performance, but Ryan's RBI knock proved to be enough to help E-P hoist its first regional-title plaque since capping a run of three titles in four years in 2014.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
Weather
Rain washes away some of schedule: The weather forced the girls tennis regional at North Scott and a slew of Illinois regional baseball and softball games to be postponed Saturday.
The 2A regional, which also features Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, will be played Monday.
The Orion vs. Mendota and Erie-Prophetstown vs. Princeton regional softball finals are also now slated for Monday, as are the Alleman vs. Peru St. Bede, Orion vs. Mercer County and Sherrard vs. Knoxville baseball regional title games.
Ridgewood will enter Monday leading two regional title contests as its baseball game was suspended with them beating ROWVA-Williamsfield 5-0 and its softball game against Princeville was suspended with Ridgewood leading 1-0.
