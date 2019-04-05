Clinton 5, Kane County 1

Clinton;110;003;000;--;5;9;2

Kane County;010;000;000;--;1;7;1

Roberson, Guenther (6), Carter (8), Wolf (9) and Osborne. Weiss, Baldwin (4), Rodriguez (6), Miller (9) and Almond. WP -- Roberson (1-0). LP -- Weiss (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Osborne, Hollins; Kane County, Garza. 2B -- Clinton, Osborne, Encarnacion. 3B -- Clinton, Scott. RBI -- Clinton, Scott 2, Encarnacion, Jones, Osborne; Kane County, King 

Records: Clinton 1-1; Kane County 1-1

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

