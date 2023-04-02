A Clinton man on parole from the Iowa DOC and who is a registered sex offender on lifetime supervised release will have to serve 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Timothy Craig Geerts, 49, was sentenced March 28 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Federal authorities arrested Geerts on April 20, 2022, on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the federal grand jury indictment handed down April 13, 2022, on Sept. 16, 2018, and Sept. 22, 2018, Geerts coerced three minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct on separate occasions so he could produce child pornography.

On Dec. 27, 2018, Geerts possessed child pornography that had been shipped via interstate commerce including by cell phone.

The indictment also accused Geerts of possessing a Marlin .22-caliber rifle, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Geerts pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, production of child pornography, and count five, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

During his sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentence Geerts to 324 months, or 27 years, in prison on the production of child pornography charge, and a concurrent term of 120 months, or ten years, on the weapons charge.

Geerts also must serve five years on supervised release after he complete his prison sentence. He will receive credit for the time he has served in custody while awaiting trial and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Geerts is currently on parole in Iowa until July 20 of this year.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Clinton Police arrested Geerts on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse for making a video involving a 10-year-old girl. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Detective Kristopher Blount, the video had a time stamp of Sept. 22, 2018.

On March 22, 2019, Geerts pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

On April 18, 2019, Clinton County District Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Geerts to 10 years in prison with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail awaiting trial.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections’ electronic records, Geerts was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2021. He is on lifetime supervised release in Iowa.