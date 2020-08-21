Coaching Kewanee girls' golf is a family affair

KEWANEE — When Kirk Fristad retired as head coach of the Kewanee High School golf teams following the 2019-20 school year, the position managed to stay within the family.
Kandy Hansen, Fristad's sister and the mother of former Boilermaker golf standouts Ryan and Riley Hansen, stepped into her brother's coaching shoes for this fall season. For now, though, it looks to be on a temporary basis.
"Kirk wanted to stay with Riley until she graduated, and then retire," she said. "I thought I'd do it for this one year; hopefully Ryan will get it next year when he comes back to the area to teach."
Ryan Hansen, who golfed collegiately at Carl Sandburg College before transferring to Illinois State University, was a four-time sectional qualifier (twice in Class 1A, twice in 2A) who capped his Kewanee career by tying for 57th at the 2016 Class 2A state tournament.
Younger sister Riley, who is set to begin her freshman year at Western Illinois University, was a four-time Three Rivers Conference and Class 1A regional champion as a Boilermaker. She reached the state tournament four times, taking second as a sophomore in 2017 and tying for eighth twice (2016 and '19).
From her mother's standpoint, one of Riley's biggest accomplishments was spearheading the creation of the first full girls' golf squad in Kewanee history last fall. With four players — just enough for a full team — the Boilermakers won the Three Rivers team title, took second at regionals and qualified for the 1A state meet.
"We're really hoping that there'll be some type of postseason this year; we're not sure if there's going to be a conference meet," said Coach Hansen, whose girls' squad now boasts six players with last year's returners (senior Natalie Yepsen and sophomores Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickeroth) joined by sophomore Emma Crofton and freshmen Eleaner Burkhart and Hope Peed.
"The new ones we've got coming in are playing well, so we definitely want a chance to win the regional title that we didn't get last year."
Hansen is just glad that there is a season to look forward to.
"I'm thrilled for our two seniors, Natalie and Walkyr Peed," she said. "I'm just glad they get to have a season."
Even if Hansen is into coaching for, as she put it, "kind of a one-and-done" year, she is enjoying the experience nonetheless as she continues a family tradition.
"I'm having a blast," she said. "We've got a good bunch of kids on both teams. I'm definitely having a good time."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!