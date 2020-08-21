Coaching Kewanee girls' golf is a family affair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KEWANEE — When Kirk Fristad retired as head coach of the Kewanee High School golf teams following the 2019-20 school year, the position managed to stay within the family.

Kandy Hansen, Fristad's sister and the mother of former Boilermaker golf standouts Ryan and Riley Hansen, stepped into her brother's coaching shoes for this fall season. For now, though, it looks to be on a temporary basis.

"Kirk wanted to stay with Riley until she graduated, and then retire," she said. "I thought I'd do it for this one year; hopefully Ryan will get it next year when he comes back to the area to teach."

Ryan Hansen, who golfed collegiately at Carl Sandburg College before transferring to Illinois State University, was a four-time sectional qualifier (twice in Class 1A, twice in 2A) who capped his Kewanee career by tying for 57th at the 2016 Class 2A state tournament.

Younger sister Riley, who is set to begin her freshman year at Western Illinois University, was a four-time Three Rivers Conference and Class 1A regional champion as a Boilermaker. She reached the state tournament four times, taking second as a sophomore in 2017 and tying for eighth twice (2016 and '19).