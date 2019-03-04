Enjoy a cocktail and a movie at Cody Road Cocktail House at Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. "Old School" the 2003 hit starring Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell will be screened. Bring your own food, cocktails will be available for purchase.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Cody Road Cocktail House, LeClaire, free

