Enjoy movies and a cocktail at the Mississippi River Distilling Company's Cody Road Cocktail House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. This month's movie is the comedy Hot Tub Time Machine. The movie is free. Drinks are available for purchase, and you can bring your own food.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire. Free
