Want to watch a movie and drink a cocktail at the same time? The Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is hosting another installment of its Cocktail Cinema series, during which a movie is played on a big screen in the distillery. This weekend's Cocktail Cinema will feature a screening of the movie, "Groundhog Day," starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

