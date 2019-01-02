While in LeClaire, put this on your must-do list. You can tour the Mississippi River Distilling Company and then try a craft cocktail at its Cody Road Cocktail House. The cocktail house overlooks the Mississippi River and offers crafted cocktails and flights. Try the Iowa Coffee Martini, Cody's Harvest (made with fresh apple cider) or the Black Forest (a cocktail with bourbon and hot chocolate).
Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit mrdistilling.com.
