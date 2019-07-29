From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Cody Road will play in a free concert at Faye's Field, just south of the library on 18th Street in Bettendorf, as part of the Bettendorf Public Library's annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the library. 

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments