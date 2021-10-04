 Skip to main content
Cody Walsh, defenseman
From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Quad-City Storm's Cody Walsh (52) yells out to teammates during their season opener against the Huntsville Havoc Friday, October 25, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

Storm bring back Walsh

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Cody Walsh to their training camp roster.

Walsh, 30, played 68 games for the Storm over two seasons from 2018-2020, before being traded to the Knoxville Ice Bears. With the Storm, the Rolling Meadows, Ill. native scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points. In his four-year SPHL career, Walsh has played in 189 career games, scoring 12 goals and adding 37 assists.

