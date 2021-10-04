Cody Walsh, defenseman

Storm bring back Walsh
The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Cody Walsh to their training camp roster.
Walsh, 30, played 68 games for the Storm over two seasons from 2018-2020, before being traded to the Knoxville Ice Bears. With the Storm, the Rolling Meadows, Ill. native scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points. In his four-year SPHL career, Walsh has played in 189 career games, scoring 12 goals and adding 37 assists.
