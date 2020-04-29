Coe: IOC can't 'go on forever postponing' Olympics

LONDON (AP) — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe is worried that the delayed Tokyo Olympics could still be in jeopardy unless the coronavirus pandemic can be contained by next year.

The Summer Games have already been moved by a year to July 2021 as the world tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"I think it's pretty clear, though, that you couldn't go on forever postponing an Olympic Games," Coe, who helped organize the 2012 London Olympics, said in an interview on Wednesday. "There comes a point where you do have to start posing questions. I hope we're a little way off that yet."

IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last month when the delay was announced that the Tokyo Games would not be held beyond the summer of 2021.

And Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said Tuesday it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed.

"I'm really genuinely hoping that the pandemic will have been curtailed," Coe said. "I don't know enough to even speculate about vaccines. ... Forget the Olympic Games at the moment, I'm sure that's what most medical teams inside governments are trying to grapple with at the moment."