Coffee With Dogs, hosted by the Humane Society of Scott County, will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dunn Brothers Coffee (ORA Orthopedics), 6101 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Here’s the perfect opportunity to meet some longtime residents from the shelter in a relaxing environment and get your weekend coffee, too. A variety of adoptable dogs will be on hand. From the proceeds, 20% will be donated to the shelter. Expert volunteers will be on-site to assist with adoptions.

10 a.m. Saturday, Dunn Brothers, Davenport. Free admission.

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

