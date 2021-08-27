Cole Golka, forward

Golka returns to Storm
The Quad City Storm have signed forward Cole Golka to their training camp roster.
Golka, 26, returns to the Storm after playing three games with the team in 2020 after being acquired in a trade with the Birmingham Bulls for Tommy Tsicos, who has also been re-signed by the Storm for the upcoming season.
In those three games, the Ardrossan, Alberta native scored one goal and added two assists. In 55 career SPHL games, he has scored 11 goals and added 21 assists.
He played college hockey at Division-III College of St. Scholastica, where he scored 28 goals and added 42 assists in 103 career games.
