Cole Golka, forward
Cole Golka, forward

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
030720-qc-spt-storm-hockey-701

Quad City Storm's Cole Golka keeps the puck away from Roanoke's Marcus Ortiz during a game earlier this season. Golka only played three games with the Storm but after tallying three points, has made a case to be brought back next season.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Golka returns to Storm

The Quad City Storm have signed forward Cole Golka to their training camp roster.

Golka, 26, returns to the Storm after playing three games with the team in 2020 after being acquired in a trade with the Birmingham Bulls for Tommy Tsicos, who has also been re-signed by the Storm for the upcoming season.

In those three games, the Ardrossan, Alberta native scored one goal and added two assists. In 55 career SPHL games, he has scored 11 goals and added 21 assists.

He played college hockey at Division-III College of St. Scholastica, where he scored 28 goals and added 42 assists in 103 career games.

