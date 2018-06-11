Texas and Texas Tech assured that the Big 12 will be represented in the College World Series as both claimed victories in NCAA super-regionals on Monday.
Kody Clemens and DJ Petrinsky hit home runs, Matteo Bocchi was effective in a rare appearance as a starting pitcher, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 5-2 on Monday to secure one of eight spots in the CWS.
Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein all homered for Texas Tech, which is going to the CWS for the third time in five seasons after beating Duke 6-2.
Arkansas and Florida also secured a berths with a victories on Monday.
They will join four teams that locked up berths on Sunday — North Carolina, Washington, Mississippi State and Oregon State — in the tournament that gets under way Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Texas (42-21), under second-year coach David Pierce, returns to the CWS for the first time since 2014.
"It feels awesome," Pierce said. "We're not always. A lot of times we're ugly. But we just figure out how to keep playing. That's what so special about this group."
Texas took the super regional series by winning the last two games after losing the first on Saturday.
Clemens hit his 24th home run of the season — one less than the national leader Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State. Clemens has 11 home runs in his last 15 games.
Texas Tech (44-18) went ahead to stay against Duke when Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie in the deciding game of the best-of-three NCAA super-regional.
It was the 12th homer of the season for the senior shortstop, the only current position player who started a game during their last trip to Omaha two years ago. He was playing second base then.
Klein went deep in the seventh to make it 4-2 with his fourth homer of the season. Holt's sixth homer was a solo shot in the third, and he added an RBI single in the eighth.
Jimmy Herron had three hits and both RBIs for Duke (45-18). He had an RBI infield single in the fourth, and a run-scoring triple in the sixth.
