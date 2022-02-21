COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Different tasks await Augie men, SAU women

Post-season basketball begins this week for our local college teams with the Augustana College men and St. Ambrose University women entering their respective conference tournaments Tuesday with different perspectives.

In the CCIW Men’s Tournament, Coach Tom Jessee’s Augie Vikings are hoping the third meeting of the season against Elmhurst is a charm.

Coach Krista Van Hauen’s SAU women are hoping to make it three in a row this season against a tough Olivet Nazarene club in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

Both Augie and SAU open their tourney play on Tuesday with 7 p.m. games – Augie on the road and the SAU women at home on Leo Kilfoy Court.

Vikings set sail: Coach Jessee said he has seen “incremental improvement” each time the Viking and Bluejays have met in the last three games spanning the last two seasons.

It’s going to take another huge jump for the Vikings to survive Tuesday’s battle at R.A. Faganel Hall, though. The Bluejays (19-6) have a pair of convincing wins over Augie (11-14) by scores of 86-66 and 99-72.

“Last time we played them, they called a timeout at the 16-minutes mark of the second half and we were tied,” recalled Jessee of the Feb. 9 meeting in Elmhurst. “That was a dramatic improvement from the game here.”

In the first meeting, third-seeded Elmhurst jumped out to a double-digit lead early and kept the sixth-seeded Vikings at bay.

“We hope the third time is the charm,” said Jessee, noting better transition defense and defensive rebounding will be key on Tuesday. “We’ve got a plan in place that I can picture (us winning). It’s going to take a tremendous effort and it’s going to be hard.”

The winner advances to the semifinals that are hosted by league champ Illinois Wesleyan on Friday. The title game is on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Plenty on the line for SAU: The 24-5 SAU Fighting Bees are hoping to turn their fortunes and play their way into the NAIA National Tournament this week.

But that is going to be a daunting task as SAU has lost its last three games – albeit against top CCAC competition – and four of its last six.

Van Hauen said that via league bylaws, St. Xavier (23-5) and St. Francis (23-6) have booked trips into the 64-team NAIA National Tournament by virtue of their regular-season finishes atop the league. A third bid for the conference is on the line this week in the CCAC Tourney.

“That’s probably our only way in,” said Van Hauen of winning this week’s eight-team gathering, noting if either St. Xavier or St. Francis win the tournament, that the other bid goes to third-place finisher Indiana South Bend (24-6), whom SAU lost to on Saturday, 71-65 on the road.

SAU’s focus is on ONU and its full-court style. The Bees handled that the first two meetings this season and chalked up wins of 90-77 and 109-100.

“We’ve done a really good job the previous two meetings of breaking their pressure,” said Van Hauen of the Tiger’s 94-foot attack. “We have just remained really calm where in years’ past we had that mental breakdown for a minute or so and that’s what gets you buried. We have to play as a team and make those easy layups that they give you.”

And hope that the 19-10 Tigers can’t hit their 3-pointers as they will swap 2s for 3s. In the two previous meetings, ONU was a combined 29 of 99 on 3-pointers.

For the season, ONU averages 95.1 points per game and shoots 30.1% on 3-pointers, having averaged 13.9 makes and 46 long-ball attempts per game.

“It’s a fun game, just a different style,” said Van Hauen. “Our kids should have confidence playing against them, but it’s tough to beat a team three times in one season.”

Upon review: Information included in Sunday's game report indicated that the 13-16 St. Ambrose men's team had earned the eighth and final seed in the CCAC Men's Tournament as they tied for eighth with St. Francis (14-13) at 10-12 in the league race.

That turned out not to be the case.

SAU's 67-63 victory in last week's head-to-head meeting was not the tiebreaker. Since the teams only played once, a tiebreaking formula was used to determine that final CCAC Tourney spot and it went to the Saints.

