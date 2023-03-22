A season that was supposed to be one for the ages for the University of Illinois men's basketball program was yet another disappointment.

Sure, you heard all the talk about how the 2022-23 team had to replace more than 80% of its offense from the previous season.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said during preseason workouts: "We don't rebuild, we reload."

On paper, this season's team did just that — Illinois reloaded with talent, bringing in two of the nation's top 10 transfers in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Both had very successful seasons and were selected to All-Big Ten Conference.

But what Illinois really needed this year, it did not get — an outstanding player-maker, point guard, or floor general, if you will. Illinois lost a lot over the last couple of years when Ayo Dosunmu turned pro and when it lost Trent Frazier, the player who was mentally tough and had been through the wars of the Big Ten and NCAA tournament.

Illinois landed five-star guard Skyy Clark.

His arrival, on paper, seemed like an OK situation for the Illini. For many reasons, (pick which one you choose to believe) Clark left the Illinois program, leaving the backcourt to two other freshmen — Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.

Both are good role players, but certainly not ones you can expect to win big games for you; it took Dosunmu a year to accomplish that feat as well.

A source close to the program said that Illinois had a chance to add a proven veteran point guard to this year's team, but the demand for playing time from other freshmen may have made that tough on the staff.

Illinois fans were angry all season watching this team play in roller-coaster fashion. The Illini beat UCLA, but then lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that had lost 14 straight games.

But there is more concern moving forward that surfaced in post-game comments from RJ Melendez and Shannon Jr. after Illinois' tournament ouster.

"We didn't run our plays the first couple of possessions, it's been like that all year actually," Shannon said.

The cause of that for most of the second half of the season was 6-foot-11 Coleman Hawkins playing point guard. That was not an ideal situation.

"We need to listen to coach (Underwood) and everything he says, he has a purpose for every single play, and we didn't run them, it's kinda our fault," Melendez said. "He's calling them, and we're not listening to him or doing them."

Put that in perspective when you look at the body of work this season that once again resulted in an early tournament exit. Not having a real guard to lead is a major reason why the Illini struggled.

The only Big Ten team still dancing is Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans. They had guard Tyson Walker take over in the win over second-seeded Marquette.

If Melendez's comments were not enough, Shannon added to it.

"We can all learn as a team to follow our coaches' game plan. Throughout the year we had a lot of games where the coaches would tell us what the other team would do; they would do it, and it would be because of our mistakes," he said.

Illinois has a lot to figure out this off-season, starting with looking in the mirror and holding each other accountable.

If not, you are going to get what you got last year. Having someone who wants the ball and leads by example is why they were better in the past. Stay tuned to what they do in the transfer portal.