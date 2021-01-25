College basketball MDA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia's 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.
With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.
Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).
Syracuse pulled within 11 twice after halftime, the last at 49-38 on a 3-pointer by Robert Braswell with 12:52 to go. But Virginia followed with a 10-3 run that ended with Hauser's seventh 3-pointer, making it 59-41 with 10 minutes to play.
UNI 70, Coe 60: Trae Berhow and Nate Heise scored 18 points apiece as Northern Iowa never trailed in rolling to victory over the NCAA Division III Kohawks.
The Panthers (4-10) had a 40-30 halftime lead and maintained that cushion the rest of the way. Noah Carter added 13 points and 8 rebounds.
Coe, playing its first game of the season, was led by Jacob Robertson with 14 points and Cael Schmitt with 11.
Alabama in top 10: Gonzaga and Baylor have remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll all season while everyone else keeps rotating in and out of the top 10 beneath them as potential challengers.
This week, that includes Alabama for the first time in 14 years.
While the Bulldogs and Bears earned all 64 first-place votes in Monday's latest Top 25 poll, the Crimson Tide had the week's biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 9. That is the program's highest ranking since last cracking the top 10 in January 2007.
Alabama has won nine straight games, with several wins marked by hot shooting and blowout margins.
Alabama (13-3, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) has won five league games by double-figure margins, including a 105-75 win at LSU last week that included the Crimson Tide hitting a league-record 23 3-pointers. They have scored at least 81 points in six straight games, including an 85-65 win at Kentucky and a 90-59 win against Arkansas.
Women’s basketball
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53: Sam Halby scored 20 points as Nebraska survived a horrible shooting performance and held off the upset-minded Fighting Illini.
The Cornhuskers (8-5) shot just 29.6% from the field and trailed by a 27-24 score at halftime, 40-38 at the end of the third quarter.
They finally grabbed the lead in the final period although Illinois (2-8) was still within 55-52 before the Huskers hit some late free throws.
Annika Stewart added 12 points and Ruby Porter 11 for Nebraska.
Aaliyah Nye was the only Illini player in double figures with 15 points. Kennedi Myles had 9 points and 9 rebounds while Eva Rubin contributed 9 points and 6 rebounds.
Louisville still No. 1: Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday.
The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest on Sunday while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech a few hours later.
Louisville received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel while N.C. State garnered five. The two teams will meet next Monday in a makeup of their game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
N.C. State was playing its first game since Jan. 3 after the team was paused because of the coronavirus. The Wolfpack were still missing their star Elissa Cunane because of the virus. They are hoping to have her back by the beginning of February.