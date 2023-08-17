Hawkeyes in new tourney

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will face Oklahoma in the opening game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational on Nov. 23, it was announced Thursday by Sports San Diego.

The Hawkeyes and Sooners will face off at 2 p.m. (CT) followed by a 4:30 p.m. game between Seton Hall and USC. Iowa will face the Pirates or Trojans at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The early-season Thanksgiving holiday tournament will be played at LionTree Arena on the campus of UC San Diego in La Jolla, California. All four games will be televised on FOX or FS1.

“Sports events have been a pillar of the tourism industry in San Diego,” said Dennis DuBard, 2023 President of Sports San Diego. “Together with Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, FOX Sports, UC San Diego Athletics, and Global Sports & Events – we endeavor to produce the best and most special early season college basketball tournament in the country. San Diego is the perfect place to do this, and we cannot wait to tipoff the inaugural event.”

Iowa leads the all-time series over Oklahoma 3-2. The two teams last met in the 1987 NCAA Tournament — a 93-91 Hawkeye victory. Iowa is 1-1 all-time against Seton Hall and 5-2 against future Big Ten foe USC.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 per two-game session. For tickets, fans can visit www.RadyChildrensInvitational.com. $5 for each ticket sold will be donated to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Iowa’s complete schedule will be released once available.

UNI's Phyfe forced to retire

University of Northern Iowa men's basketball forward Austin Phyfe has announced that he will forgo his final year of athletic eligibility and medically retire from basketball.

A 6-foot-9, 249-pound native of Waverly, Iowa, Phyfe announced his decision after a series of medical hardships over the past two years that resulted in limited playing time during the 2021-22 season and him missing the entire 2022-23 campaign.

"In June of 2022, I was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, which led to emergency surgery to remove blood clots from my lungs," Phyfe explained. "Since then, I have been working with doctors to decide the next best step for my health. After many tests, meetings, appointments and doctor recommendations, I am still on blood thinners, making it dangerous to compete. Therefore, my wife, family and I have decided that it is best for me to medically retire from basketball. This was not an easy decision to make as I love the game of basketball and wish it could have ended on a higher note. But this is the best decision for my long-term health."

Despite his playing career coming to an end, Phyfe will begin graduate school at UNI this fall and will remain involved with the program.

"I am beyond thankful for all of the support from Panther Nation over all of my years, especially the past couple throughout my health concerns," Phyfe said. "You truly are the best fans out there, and I have loved wearing Northern Iowa on my jersey. I also need to give a big thank you to my wife, family, teammates and the coaching staff, especially Coach Jake (Ben Jacobson), for all of the time and support they have given me along the way. I am looking forward to staying around the team and university this upcoming season in a new role. I am truly thankful and lucky to be in such a great place. Go Panthers!

Phyfe appeared in 121 career games for the Panthers since his freshman debut in November of 2017, averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He concludes his collegiate career with UNI's highest career field-goal percentage of .604 (minimum 100 shots made), and 923 total points, ranking 53rd on UNI's all-time scoring list.

"I continue to be so proud of Austin," UNI head men's basketball coach Jacobson said. "This was not an easy decision for him, but without question, it is the correct one. It has been an extremely challenging two years for Austin, especially the past 14 months as he has worked to regain his health and pursue a way back to playing one more time. We are so grateful that his health, is terrific and he's on a great path from a health standpoint."

The former Waverly-Shell Rock High School standout led UNI in field goal percentage and blocked shots in three consecutive seasons (2020-22), while also leading the Panthers in rebounds in back-to-back years (2020, 2021) and in scoring in 2020-21 with 12.4 points a game.

During his sophomore season in 2018-19, Phyfe was limited to just seven games and redshirted the remainder of the year after being diagnosed with Vasovagal Syncope, a condition that causes fainting when a person's heart rate and blood pressure drops suddenly. He returned to action the following season with a breakout year, recording a career-best 8.2 rebounds per contest, earning First Team All-MVC honors, NABC All-District recognition and helping the Panthers to a MVC regular season title. His 67.1% shooting accuracy from the field also set a new single-season program record.

Phyfe posted a career-high 12.4 points, as well as 7.3 boards per game in 2020-21, picking up Third Team All-MVC and Second Team NABC All-District nods. He contributed key minutes for UNI off the bench in 2021-22, helping the Panthers secure their second MVC championship in three years and reach the NIT Tournament for the first time since 2012.

"Austin has always given his absolute best in everything he has done as a Panther," said Jacobson. "Coming off the bench as a freshman, the responsibility of being a first team all-conference player, all of the medical challenges, academically, and most importantly as a friend and teammate. Austin has always been someone we can all count on for leadership, a positive attitude, his big smile, and willingness to lend a hand. Fortunately, Austin will remain with us in a new role and will continue to have a meaningful impact on our players and program. I want to thank Austin on behalf of his teammates, our staff and Panther Nation. He leaves his playing days as one of the best players to wear the Panther uniform and one of the finest young men I know. We love you big fella!"

Despite not playing this past season, Phyfe continued to be present in the program, helping coach his teammates throughout the year while completing his student-teaching requirements as part of his degree. He graduated from UNI in May with a degree in elementary and middle-level education.

In April, the MVC honored Phyfe's courage in the face of his adversity, presenting him with the MVC Most Courageous Award, given to a former or current student-athlete, coach or university administrator who demonstrates unusual courage in the face of personal illness, adversity or tragedy and whose behavior reflects honor on the institution or the conference.