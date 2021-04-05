College basketball qct

North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men’s basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.
The school announced the hiring Monday after an emergency meeting by its board of trustees. UNC is planning an introductory news conference for Davis on Tuesday.
“I love this university," Davis said in a statement. "I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”
Williams retired last week after 18 seasons at his alma mater in a career that also included 15 years at Kansas and 903 overall victories. All three of his NCAA championships came with the Tar Heels.
The school has long had a history of turning to people with UNC ties to lead its program, which owns six NCAA championships and ranks among college basketball’s all-time wins leaders. It has worked before, with longtime assistant Bill Guthridge taking over after Smith’s 1997 retirement and leading the Tar Heels to two Final Fours, as well as Williams’ return from Kansas in 2003.
But it didn’t work during the three-year tumultuous tenure of Matt Doherty — including an 8-20 season in 2002 — after Williams turned down the job following Guthridge’s retirement in 2000.
The Tar Heels are staying in the “Carolina family” again, this time by turning to a trusted former player who has never been a college head coach. His hiring also marks a groundbreaking moment as the first Black coach in the history of the program.
Keno Davis fired: Central Michigan has fired men's basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.
CMU announced the move Monday. The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis, th eson of former Iowa coach Tom Davis, and did not make the NCAA Tournament. The team did appear in the NIT in 2015 after winning a Mid-American Conference title.
CMU went 7-16 this season, 3-13 in conference play.
ETSU hires coach: East Tennessee State has hired Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver as the Buccaneers' new men's basketball coach, six days after former Galesburg High School and University of Iowa player Jason Shay resigned unexpectedly after one season.
Oliver, 51, is the first Black coach in the history of ETSU men's basketball. The first-time head coach takes over a team with at least six players in the transfer portal, including Southern Conference freshman of the year Damari Monsanto, since ETSU announced March 30th that Shay resigned one season and a 13-12 record.
Fife to Hoosiers: New Indiana coach Mike Woodson is bringing a distinctly Hoosiers flavor to his new staff after hiring former star Dane Fife as associate head coach Monday.
Fife spent the last 10 seasons working on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State, the final three as associate head coach.
But Fife played on Bob Knight's final team and helped lead Indiana to the 2002 national championship game, the Hoosiers' most recent Final Four appearance. After graduating, he served two seasons as an administrative assistant for then Hoosiers coach Mike Davis.