College basketball qct

North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men’s basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.

The school announced the hiring Monday after an emergency meeting by its board of trustees. UNC is planning an introductory news conference for Davis on Tuesday.

“I love this university," Davis said in a statement. "I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

Williams retired last week after 18 seasons at his alma mater in a career that also included 15 years at Kansas and 903 overall victories. All three of his NCAA championships came with the Tar Heels.